Mortal Kombat 1 Adds Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, and Sareena to Roster

Aug 7, 2023
At EVO 2023, NetherRealm announced that Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik will be joining the roster of Mortal Kombat 1. The news was accompanied by a gameplay trailer showcasing the characters in action and offering a glimpse into the game’s story. Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on September 19, 2023.

Reptile, also known as Syzoth, was initially introduced as the first secret character in fighting game history in the original Mortal Kombat. However, he only became playable in Mortal Kombat II. Ashrah made her first appearance in Mortal Kombat: Deception and is a demon in disguise from the Netherrealm who is now seeking absolution. Havik, on the other hand, debuted in Mortal Kombat: Deception as a Cleric of Chaos and an anarchist from the Chaosrealm.

Sareena is a new Kameo character, which are fighters that can assist players in battle but cannot be directly controlled. She was first introduced in Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero and later became playable in Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition.

These characters join a growing roster that already includes Geras, Sektor, Cyrax, Frost, and Scorpion. Additionally, notable DLC characters like Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni-Man will also be joining the roster.

For more information, you can check out an interview with Mortal Kombat 1 director Ed Boon about Fatalities, the transition from PS4 and Xbox One, the possibility of seeing Injustice again, and more. You can also watch gameplay impressions of Mortal Kombat 1 from Summer Game Fest.

