Moms and the Unseen Burden of Overseeing Children’s Digital Lives

A study published in the journal New Media & Society has shed light on the invisible burden faced by mothers in managing their children’s digital lives. Referred to as “unpaid digital care work,” this task involves mothers overseeing and managing their children’s technology use.

The Australian researcher who conducted the study reviewed existing literature on the topic and interviewed 17 mothers of children aged 9 to 16 years old. The findings revealed that mothers, especially those in heterosexual co-parenting relationships, engage in intense, constant, and unyielding work in monitoring and controlling their children’s digital activities.

Mothers described expending considerable energy worrying about the risks and dangers associated with online engagement, as well as establishing rules and boundaries for their children’s computer and phone usage. Additionally, they faced the challenge of negotiating media access with partners who were either ambivalent or lenient about their children’s digital media consumption.

Despite the demanding nature of overseeing digital media use, many mothers saw their phones as a means of staying connected with their children and ensuring their safety and entertainment. However, this constant connection to their children through digital devices also triggered anxiety when children failed to respond to text messages or forgot their phones.

Fae Heaselgrave, the researcher and lecturer at the University of South Australia behind the study, emphasized that the increased use of digital devices has a significant impact on mothers. It requires more time, energy, as well as mental and cognitive work, which can influence their career choices and paid work patterns.

While this study sheds light on the unseen burden faced by mothers in managing their children’s digital lives, further research is necessary to fully understand the extent of this unpaid digital care work and its impact on parenting.

Sources:

– Study published in the journal New Media & Society

– Fae Heaselgrave, communications researcher and lecturer at the University of South Australia

– Research interviews with 17 mothers of 9- to 16-year-olds