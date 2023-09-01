Aotearoa Embraces Gaming: 94% of Households Have Gaming Devices

A recent report titled “New Zealand Plays 2023” has revealed that gaming is on the rise in Aotearoa, with a staggering 94 percent of households now owning a gaming device. The study, conducted by the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA) in collaboration with Bond University researchers, sheds light on the gaming habits of Tāngata Aotearoa-New Zealanders and the reasons behind their growing interest in video games.

According to the report, 79 percent of Tāngata Aotearoa now regularly play video games, with approximately half of them being female. This highlights a significant shift in the gaming landscape, as more women are embracing video games as a form of entertainment. Dr. Jeffrey Brand, the study’s author, noted that Kiwi women over the age of 45 are actually more likely to play video games than men.

The research indicates that gaming has become a popular activity for people of all ages, with the average video game player in New Zealand being 35 years old. The study also found that gaming serves as a means of socializing, finding joy, and spending time with family. In fact, 93 percent of parents reported that they play video games to connect with their children.

One interesting finding is that players over the age of 65 often engage in gaming to improve their cognitive health and seek mental stimulation. Furthermore, the report states that gamers come from diverse backgrounds, debunking the stereotype that video games only appeal to a specific demographic.

Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA, stressed the importance of video games in New Zealanders’ lives, stating that playing games will continue to grow as a popular pastime across all age groups. He highlighted the belief among adults that video games can be beneficial for children, fostering creativity, stress management, reading skills, and scientific knowledge.

As the popularity of video games continues to soar, it is clear that they have become a ubiquitous part of Aotearoa’s entertainment landscape. With a wide range of benefits and a growing level of inclusivity, video games are providing enjoyment and connecting people from all walks of life.

Source: New Zealand Plays 2023 study by IGEA and Bond University researchers.