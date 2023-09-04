Over 5% of Irish Adults Living with Symptoms of Long Covid

A recent survey conducted by Ireland Thinks has revealed that more than 5% of adults in Ireland are experiencing symptoms of long Covid. The survey, which involved 1,004 participants, found that 7% of respondents reported experiencing symptoms of long Covid in the past four weeks following a previous infection. Of those who reported symptoms, 73% stated that they had been dealing with the effects of the virus for a period of 12 weeks or longer.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines long Covid as the continuation or development of new symptoms three months after the initial infection, with symptoms lasting for at least two months without any other explanation. Fatigue was identified as the most common symptom among those living with long Covid, with 68% of respondents reporting experiencing tiredness for 12 weeks or more.

Other recurring symptoms included shortness of breath (50%), sleep problems (42%), memory problems (39%), and muscle aches (35%). The survey also revealed that 76% of individuals experiencing symptoms for 12 weeks or more reported a reduction in their ability to carry out daily activities, with 13% stating that the symptoms had significantly impacted their daily lives.

In November 2022, a similar survey found that 6% of adults in Ireland were living with symptoms of long Covid. These new figures have prompted independent TD Denis Naughten to call on the government to expedite the delivery of a national action plan on long Covid. Naughten highlighted that 66% of patients attending the country’s only neurology clinic for long Covid have been unable to return to full-time work.

He emphasized the need for cross-speciality treatment that meets the care requirements of patients due to the complex and varied nature of the reported symptoms. Additionally, Naughten stressed that the wait times for initial appointments at long Covid clinics, as indicated by figures released by the HSE, are currently averaging 15 weeks, with some patients waiting up to 35 weeks. It is essential to approach long Covid with the necessary level of urgency to address the debilitating nature of the disease and its potential future burden on the healthcare system and society.

