Apple Maps to Expand Detailed City Experience with New Announcement Expected

Apple Maps is set to make a big announcement next week, hinting at a significant expansion of its detailed city experience (DCE) feature. DCE was introduced a few years ago as part of a major Apple Maps overhaul, aiming to provide users with rich map details such as 3D models, trees, buildings, and even crosswalks and sidewalks.

The rollout of DCE has been gradual, as Apple needs time to prepare and update maps for different regions. However, recent evidence suggests that Apple is planning to expand DCE to new locations. In addition to the discovery of new 3D building models in Nassau County, Westchester County, Morris County, Loudon County, Orange County, Stamford, and Montgomery County, there are indications that Apple might also be extending DCE to Barcelona, Madrid, and parts of Sweden.

The inclusion of white 3D buildings on Apple Maps suggests that custom 3D models are in the works, which could become available when the DCE update is ready. This approach aligns with Apple’s previous release of DCE in Paris, indicating that Apple is committed to improving the detailing of its maps worldwide.

The announcement is expected to take place during Apple’s annual hardware event on September 12. While the focus will be on the unveiling of the iPhone 15, Apple usually introduces other updates and products on the sidelines. Therefore, it is highly likely that Apple will share news about Apple Maps, potentially including the expansion of DCE.

As part of its long-term strategy, Apple Maps is also set to receive offline maps in the upcoming iOS 17 update. This feature brings Apple Maps closer to its rival, Google Maps, in terms of functionality. Moreover, as Apple continues to develop its electric vehicle project, Apple Maps will play a crucial role by providing charging information and locating compatible stations.

In conclusion, Apple is actively working on expanding the detailed city experience to new locations, with an announcement expected in the near future. This move signifies Apple’s dedication to improving Apple Maps and making it a more advanced competitor to Google Maps.

Definitions:

– Detailed City Experience (DCE): A feature on Apple Maps that offers rich map details such as 3D models, trees, crosswalks, and buildings.

– iOS: The operating system used by Apple’s mobile devices.

– Offline maps: The ability to access maps and navigation without an internet connection.

Sources:

– N/A