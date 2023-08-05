Pixel Watch 2 Specs Leaked: UWB Support, Same Screen Size, and More

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Pixel Watch 2 would feature a Snapdragon chip, offer over a day of battery life, and include Fitbit’s cEDA and skin temperature sensor. It was also revealed that the watch would be made of aluminum. Recent leaks have provided additional information about the Pixel Watch 2’s specifications, including the use of the same size screen.

According to Android Authority, the Pixel Watch 2 will support UWB (ultra-wideband). While it is speculated what this feature could be used for, UWB could enhance the Digital Car Key experience. Unlike NFC-based implementations, which require physical tapping, UWB would allow the phone to stay in your pocket while still unlocking the vehicle door for a more seamless user experience.

Another potential use for UWB is proximity-based music transfer. The Pixel Tablet already has an unused UWB chip, and tapping the watch near the tablet could allow the music playing on the watch to be transmitted to the louder Charging Speaker Dock. UWB could also enable more accurate range finding for the Find My Device feature.

The report from Android Authority states that the Pixel Watch 2 will have the same 1.2-inch 384 x 384 OLED screen, sourced from Samsung Display instead of BOE. This suggests that the watch will have a similar appearance to the original model, with band compatibility and larger bezels being retained.

Other new details include the Pixel Watch 2 shipping with Android 13-based Wear OS 4, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. This will allow for seamless updates, with the process of installing over-the-air updates taking as long as a regular device reboot. The three model numbers for the Pixel Watch 2 are G4TSL, GC3G8, and GD2WG. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the watch will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip.

Finally, the reported battery capacity for the Pixel Watch 2 is 306 mAh (typical), only a minor increase from the current 294 mAh. However, Google aims to achieve over a day of usage with the always-on display (AOD) enabled.

