Fallout TV Adaptation Leaks Set Photos and Video

Amazon Prime Video has been quiet about their upcoming Fallout TV adaptation, but leaked photos and clips have provided a glimpse into the series. Recently, images and a short video from the set have surfaced, showcasing what appears to be the Vault-Tec headquarters, survivors, and the typical post-apocalyptic decay.

In the Fallout universe, Vault-Tec is the company responsible for creating Vaults primarily for human experimentation. When the nuclear war occurred, the unethical labs became somewhat of a blessing in disguise, except for those trapped with mutated creatures. The leaked photos reveal a building with the Vault-Tec logo, as well as a van labeled “Hawthorne Medical Laboratories – A Division of Vault-Tec Corporation.” Notably, both the Vault-Tec headquarters and Hawthorne Medical Labs have not been featured in the games, suggesting that the show will offer new elements rather than simply rehashing familiar territory.

Previous leaks have given fans a glimpse into the faithful representation of the retro-futuristic wasteland in the upcoming series. Set photos also unveiled the Red Rocket gas stations and Vault 32, which pays homage to Fallout 3’s nurseries. Additionally, an official screengrab from Amazon highlighted Vault 33, potentially indicating that the show takes place on the West Coast of the United States.

Currently, the show is titled Fallout and is being developed by Jonathon Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld. Todd Howard and James Altman from Bethesda serve as executive producers, with Nolan directing the show’s debut episode. The addition of Kyle MacLachlan in an undisclosed regular role has also been confirmed, with his eclectic filmography including notable works such as David Lynch’s Dune and Twin Peaks.

Aside from these details, not much is known about the release date of the Fallout series on Amazon Prime Video. Fans eagerly await its arrival, which promises to bring the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout to the small screen.