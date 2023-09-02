Mophie’s New Magnetic Stands and Mounts: A Game-Changer for Wireless Charging

Mophie, a leading brand in smartphone accessories, has recently announced the release of three new wireless smartphone chargers. The Snap Plus Powerstation Mini Stand, Snap Plus 3-in-1 Stand, and Snap Plus Wireless Charging Vent Mount are all designed to be Qi2-compatible and offer 15W wireless charging capabilities. While Mophie does not specifically mention the iPhone, there are rumors that Apple will enable support for 15W non-MagSafe wireless charging with the upcoming iPhone 15, which aligns with the capabilities of these Mophie chargers.

The Snap Plus Powerstation Mini Stand is a portable battery pack with a capacity of 5,000mAh. It features an aluminum kickstand and a USB-C port for charging. Mophie claims that this device can deliver “true 15W” charging for Qi2-compatible devices, similar to Anker’s MagGo battery pack. This makes it a convenient and powerful solution for charging your smartphone on the go.

For those looking for a versatile charging solution, the Snap Plus 3-in-1 Stand is an excellent choice. It offers 15W charging capabilities and can simultaneously fast charge your smartphone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. This makes it ideal for users who rely on multiple devices and want a clutter-free charging experience.

Mophie is also introducing an updated version of its wireless charging vent mount, the Snap Plus Wireless Charging Vent Mount. With Qi2 charging capabilities and a higher price tag, this mount is designed to provide a seamless and convenient charging experience while on the road. Additionally, a simple magnetic Snap vent mount without charging capabilities will also be available for users who prefer a basic mounting solution.

Overall, Mophie’s new magnetic stands and mounts are set to revolutionize the wireless charging experience. With their Qi2 compatibility and 15W charging capabilities, they offer a powerful and convenient way to charge your devices. Stay tuned for more updates on compatibility with the iPhone 15 and other Qi-enabled devices.

