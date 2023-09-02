India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV): Celebrating 30 Years of Success

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) has entered its 30th year of service, solidifying India’s position as a prominent player in the space industry. Since its first launch in 1993, the PSLV has become known as India’s workhorse rocket, successfully undertaking milestone missions such as launching India’s maiden Moon Orbiter Chandrayaan-1, its maiden Mars Mission Mangalyaan, and now, its maiden mission to study the Sun – Aditya-L1.

Despite the rapid advancements in rocket technology globally, the PSLV remains a marvel in the field. With a success rate of 95%, the PSLV has surpassed the performance of many rockets worldwide. Its versatile roles and the number of missions it has undertaken set it apart from its counterparts.

The PSLV has played a crucial role in launching commercial satellites for both Indian and foreign customers. Over the years, it has launched over 350 satellites, while the LVM3, India’s largest and most powerful rocket, has successfully launched 72 satellites for the UK-based OneWeb.

One of the key components of the PSLV is the Vikas engine, a powerful engine developed through collaboration between India and France. This engine has been integral to the success of Indian spacefaring rockets and is the most powerful Earth-storable liquid fuelled engine developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The PSLV’s latest mission, Aditya-L1, aims to study the sun from a vantage point known as Lagrange Point 1 (L1). This unique perspective will provide important scientific insights into solar activities and their effect on space weather. The spacecraft carries seven payloads that will observe various aspects of the sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere, and the corona.

As India celebrates 30 years of PSLV’s service, it is a testament to the country’s growing capabilities in the space industry. The PSLV continues to contribute to India’s scientific achievements and technological advancements, cementing its position as a leading player in space exploration.

