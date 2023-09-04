MontcoWorks Receives Grant Funding to Support Digital Literacy Efforts

The Department of Commerce in Montgomery County announced that MontcoWorks, the local workforce development board, has received a grant of $45,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. This grant funding will be used to support ongoing digital literacy efforts in the county.

MontcoWorks will be collaborating with Full Circle Computing to provide four cohorts of foundational digital literacy programming. These cohorts will consist of three-week sessions that focus on the platforms and applications necessary for a successful job search.

This is the second round of Digital Literacy grant funding that MontcoWorks and Full Circle have received. Over the past year, these grant-funded sessions have supported over 40 career seekers from across the county through comprehensive digital literacy programming. Participants in the program can receive a Microsoft Office Specialist certificate at the end of the session, and there is no cost to participate.

Susan Clauser, director of adult education and MontcoWorks board member, organized a session at the Keystone Opportunity Center in Souderton, Pennsylvania after receiving multiple requests for basic computer classes in the community. Clauser emphasized the importance of digital literacy skills in today’s world and how these sessions have not only enhanced participants’ skills and confidence but also opened doors to better employment and training opportunities.

The digital literacy initiative is just one of the many services provided by MontcoWorks through PA CareerLink® Montgomery County. Individuals seeking careers can visit in person or online to learn about intermediate computer skills workshops, career readiness and advancement support, and other training opportunities.

Source: MyChesCo