A Digital Literacy Grant to Improve Job Accessibility in Montgomery County

A $45,000 digital literacy grant has been awarded to MontcoWorks and Montgomery County’s workforce development in order to increase accessibility for job seekers in Montgomery County. This grant aims to provide clear pathways to careers by improving digital access, as many job opportunities require some level of digital proficiency.

Montgomery County has received funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry since 2020. The grant supports foundational digital literacy programming in the form of free, three-week sessions. These sessions are designed to equip students with the necessary skills and expertise in platforms and applications that are essential for a successful job search. Upon completion of the program, participants can receive a certificate as a Microsoft Office Specialist.

The impact of this program has already been significant. Jennifer Butler, the Executive Director of MontcoWorks, stated that the program not only helps job seekers find work but also supports them in maintaining employment.

One of the classes was recently held at the Keystone Opportunity Center in Souderton, overseen by Susan Clauser, the center’s director of adult education and a board member of MontcoWorks. Clauser emphasized the importance of digital literacy skills in today’s world and how this program has improved the skills and confidence of the participants. She also mentioned that the program has opened doors to better employment and training opportunities for them.

While Montgomery County’s CareerLink facility is located in Norristown, it is not easily accessible for everyone. Susan Clauser mentioned that many clients from the Telford area struggle to commute to Norristown, especially if they do not have access to transportation. To address this issue, programming events have been held in Norristown, Pottstown, and Souderton, to ensure that individuals regardless of their location, have access to these resources.

The goal of this grant is to remove barriers and provide assistance to individuals who are currently not working. The program aims to ensure that lack of digital literacy skills does not hinder their job prospects. By improving digital access and providing necessary training, this initiative aims to empower job seekers and increase their chances of finding meaningful employment.

Sources:

– MontcoWorks Executive Director Jennifer Butler

– MontcoWorks website

– Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry