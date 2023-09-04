CVS Health’s Executive Director of Supplier Diversity Aims to Increase Spending with Diverse Businesses

Monette Knapik, the Executive Director of Procurement Supplier Diversity for CVS Health, has taken on the responsibility of overseeing the company’s supplier diversity programme. With a background in IT programme management, Knapik transitioned into a procurement operations role and inherited CVS Health’s Supplier Diversity programme, which she is now fully dedicated to.

CVS Health works with various diverse and small vendors to ensure a secure, sustainable, and diverse supply chain. Some of these vendors include WEi, Gardner Resource Consulting Group, and Universal Printing Company. WEi is a technology reseller and innovator that has provided innovative solutions for CVS Health’s retail business. The Gardner Resource Consulting Group offers IT and digital contingent labour to support the company’s IT and digital needs. Universal Printing Company provides printed materials to support CVS Health’s pharmacy benefit management business.

The goal of CVS Health’s Supplier Diversity team over the next year is to break down barriers that make it difficult for small and diverse businesses to onboard and do business with the company. They aim to improve the contracting process, set up better payment terms, and create a mentorship programme for supplier diversity professionals.

CVS Health’s ultimate goal is to spend $5 billion with diverse and small businesses by 2030. However, Knapik hopes to surpass this goal and continue increasing the company’s spending with small and diverse businesses. She plans to create a supplier diversity advisory council in the future, involving various business advocates to work towards the inclusion of diverse suppliers in the supply chain.

Overall, CVS Health is committed to promoting inclusion and diversity in its supplier base, recognizing the value that diverse businesses bring to the company’s operations.

