Sep 4, 2023
Two-Seater BMW Car Set on Fire Outside a House in Mohali

In a shocking incident, a two-seater BMW car was set on fire outside a house in Phase 7, Mohali, by two unidentified individuals. The incident occurred on Sunday midnight, and the car owner, Prabhnek Singh, was alerted by his family about the fire while he was at work in his IT company.

Singh revealed that he had recently purchased the BMW Z4 for ₹90 lakh, and the perpetrators, who were captured in the CCTV camera footage, were seen wearing T-shirts of a food delivery company. The flames continued for around 35 minutes before firefighters arrived and managed to extinguish them.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter from all angles and have expressed confidence in cracking the case soon. It is important to note that arson is a serious crime and can lead to severe penalties, including imprisonment.

Instances of car arson are not uncommon, and such incidents can be motivated by various factors, such as a personal grudge, financial disputes, or even insurance fraud. Arson refers to the deliberate act of setting fire to property, in this case, a vehicle, with the intent of causing damage or destruction.

Vehicle owners are advised to take precautionary measures to safeguard their valuable assets. This includes installing security cameras, ensuring proper lighting around parking areas, and being vigilant about any suspicious activities in the vicinity. Additionally, it is crucial to report any incidents of arson to the authorities promptly.

Sources:
– Hindustan Times

