Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to Reintroduce Red Dot Mini-Map and Slide Canceling Feature

It appears that Activision, the publisher of Call of Duty, will be bringing back the red dot mini-map in the upcoming game, Modern Warfare III. The controversial decision to remove this feature was made by developer Infinity Ward for Modern Warfare II in 2022. However, Sledgehammer Games, another developer involved in the series, recently hinted that the red dot mini-map will be making a comeback in the next installment.

The red dot mini-map was a 16-year-old feature that turned actively shooting players into red dots, making it easier for opponents to locate and eliminate them. Infinity Ward removed it to prevent players from being punished for firing their weapons. They wanted players to actively search for the source of gunfire instead of relying on the mini-map.

The decision to remove both the red dot mini-map and the slide canceling feature in Modern Warfare II received backlash from some players who accused Infinity Ward of catering to casual gamers. However, with Sledgehammer Games now bringing back these contentious features for Modern Warfare III, it seems that the studio is shifting its focus back to the hardcore player experience.

The reintroduction of the red dot mini-map was confirmed by an anonymous insider, who shared a screenshot with Charlie Intel, a popular Call of Duty news and leaks site.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to release on November 10, with a worldwide reveal scheduled for August 17. Players are eagerly awaiting more information about the game and how these reintroduced features will impact gameplay.

(Note: The article has been rewritten to remove author information, contact information, sources of information, and quotes. Only the factual information has been retained.)