Modern Warfare 3 Reveal Event in Call of Duty: Warzone

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 17, 2023
The live reveal event for Modern Warfare 3 is currently taking place in Call of Duty: Warzone. The event, called Shadow Siege, showcases a thrilling campaign trailer that highlights the dramatic moments in the game. The trailer features a betrayal that leads to the Konni Group, Makarov’s organization, obtaining a dangerous shipment of gas.

The trailer is accompanied by a cover of the song “Don’t Fear The Reaper” and showcases covert operations happening across different parts of the world. The visuals depict a dark and stealthy atmosphere with numerous scenes featuring night-vision goggles.

Although the event itself may not have been exceptional, it does serve as an entertaining introduction to what players can expect from Modern Warfare 3’s campaign when it launches on November 10th. The trailer hints at the presence of locations like Verdansk and London, as well as the threat of nuclear launches, the deployment of gas, and the possibility of Captain Price facing insurmountable wounds.

Fans of the franchise are likely excited about the impending release of Modern Warfare 3. Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more gaming news, check out our coverage of the upcoming closure of the Xbox 360 digital storefront next year.

