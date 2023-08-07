Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Teased for 2023 Release

Activision has officially teased the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for November 10, 2023. The game is expected to be a direct sequel to last year’s installment, following the tradition of annual releases by Activision since 2003.

The teaser, accompanied by a 41-second video, features Captain Price, the protagonist of Modern Warfare, mentioning “snakes” and advising against burying one’s enemies alive. This could be a reference to the original game’s antagonist, Russian ultranationalist leader Vladimir Makarov.

The new game is expected to build upon the joint-live service platform established with the previous entry and Warzone 2.0. The Call of Duty Twitter account has indicated that existing operators, weapons, and cosmetic bundles will carry over to Modern Warfare III, ensuring continuity for players.

Leaked information suggests that the game will introduce new and returning weapons and killstreaks. Additionally, a fan-favorite mechanic from 2019’s Modern Warfare, slide cancelling, may make a comeback, based on hints dropped by Call of Duty content creator FaZe Swagg.

There have been discussions about whether the November 2023 release will be a full-fledged Call of Duty game. Bloomberg previously reported that Activision was considering skipping an annual release to address the increasing costs and studio requirements. Instead, expanded DLC developed in collaboration with Sledgehammer Games could fill the gap.

Despite Microsoft’s pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Modern Warfare III is confirmed to be released for PlayStation 5 as originally planned. Microsoft has reached a 10-year agreement to continue supporting Activision games on Sony’s platform, even after the acquisition is finalized.

The pricing details for Modern Warfare III are yet to be revealed, including whether it will be sold at the new standard “next-gen” rate of $70. Fans will have to wait for the official showcase, expected before the end of August, for more information about the game’s features and gameplay.