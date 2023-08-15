The Return of the Classic Minimap in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer

The multiplayer experience in Modern Warfare 3 continues to evolve with crowd-pleasing changes. After reintroducing slide-cancelling, Activision has now hinted at the return of the beloved classic minimap.

In the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot, Infinity Ward made the controversial decision to remove the long-standing classic minimap, causing players to rely on the compass at the top of the HUD to identify enemy fire. However, for last year’s Modern Warfare 2, the minimap only displayed enemy player dots when a UAV was active, omitting red dots when players sprinted or fired their weapons.

Infinity Ward explained their reasoning in a blog post prior to the launch of Modern Warfare 2. They expressed that they did not want to penalize players for using their weapons and wanted to encourage actively searching for the source of gunshots rather than simply following the dot on the minimap.

Criticism surrounding Modern Warfare 2’s minimap stems from the belief that its design favors more casual Call of Duty players, providing them with an advantage in multiplayer. By removing the ability to spot red dots on the minimap and eliminating the risk of being detected, casual players have greater freedom to move around and engage in gunfire. In previous Call of Duty games, players could equip suppressors to prevent appearing as a red dot on the minimap.

However, it appears that Infinity Ward and co-developer Sledgehammer have made changes for Modern Warfare 3. Confirmation comes from a screenshot of a text conversation with a hidden number featured in the recently released Modern Warfare 3 trailer.

Modern Warfare 3’s in-game reveal event is scheduled for August 17, where more details will be confirmed. The game will be released on November 10. While waiting, fans have speculated on various theories sparked by the Modern Warfare 3 trailer.