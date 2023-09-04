Modern Warfare 2 Data Miners Discover References to Diablo IV Crossover

Data miners have recently uncovered references to a potential crossover between Modern Warfare 2 and Diablo IV. The leaks surrounding new crossover events for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone are coming in quickly. Just a few days ago, data miners discovered files related to operators such as Skeletor, Spawn, Ash Williams, and Alucard. This comes after the recent addition of 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, and Snoop Dogg to the game. Activision further added to the excitement by introducing Lara Croft in the mid-season update.

Based on these rumors and the observations made by CharlieIntel, it seems that Season 6 of Modern Warfare 2 will feature a large number of licensed operators. This speculation is further supported by the discovery of icons related to the Diablo IV universe in a data mine. Specifically, references to Lilith and Butcher icons were found in Warzone after the latest game update.

Lilith is known as the primary antagonist in Diablo IV and has gained a strong following among fans. She is even regarded as a favorite villain, with some fans expressing a desire to side with her. On the other hand, Butcher is a powerful enemy that randomly spawns in the game’s dungeons or cellars.

It remains unclear whether both characters will appear as operators or make some other form of cameo in the Call of Duty universe. It is anticipated that the collaboration between Modern Warfare 2 and Diablo IV will take place during Season 6 and the Haunting event.

As of now, there is limited information available about the Modern Warfare 2 and Diablo IV crossover. To stay updated, be sure to check out the latest coverage of Season 5 Reloaded.

Source: CharlieIntel