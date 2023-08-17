Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 August 16 Update Patch Notes

The August 16 update patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been released. Similar to the previous patch on July 24, this update brings various buffs and nerfs to weapons, as well as fixes for issues that have been affecting players. It is recommended to update your game to apply these changes.

Global Updates

– This patch includes necessary updates and content for the Shadow Siege event.

– The global reveal of Modern Warfare III will take place in Warzone on August 17th at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Weapon Tuning

– The benefit of tuning for Recoil Control-related stats has been slightly reduced.

Bug Fixes

– Fixed an issue where some players could not access the Battle Pass but would still lose CP after purchasing it.

– Fixed an exploit that allowed players to go prone instantly.

– Fixed an issue with the Akimbo challenge progress not tracking correctly for the FTAC Siege.

– Fixed an issue where an invisible object could interact with lethals, tacticals, and explosives on Mercado Las Almas.

– Fixed an issue affecting key binds when adding settings as Quick Settings.

– Fixed an issue where the buttons for ‘Preview’ and ‘Quick Equip’ hide when trying to press them using mouse input in the Events tab.

– Fixed an issue where the Tonfa melee weapon had outdated unlock conditions.

– Fixed an issue where the SFX from the Semtex dropped by the Chain Reaction modifier in Havoc would not play as intended.

– Fixed an issue where equipping the “Battle Buddy AI” Gun Screen could cause an error.

Warzone Weapon Balancing

Assault Rifles

– Chimera: Mid Damage and Neck Damage Multiplier increased, Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased.

– FR Avancer: Maximum Damage decreased, Close-mid Damage increased, Head Damage Multiplier increased, Neck Damage Multiplier increased, Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased, Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased.

– Lachmann-556: Head Damage Multiplier increased.

– M16: Maximum Damage and Close-mid Damage increased, Limb Damage Multipliers increased.

Battle Rifles

– FTAC Recon: Maximum Damage and Maximum Damage Range increased.

– Lachmann-762: Limb Damage Multiplier increased.

– SO-14: Head Damage Multiplier, Neck Damage Multiplier, and Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased.

– TAQ-V: Maximum Damage, Close-mid Damage, Minimum Damage, Neck Damage Multiplier, Upper Torso Damage Multiplier, Lower Torso Damage Multiplier, and Limb Damage Multipliers decreased.

Marksman Rifles

– Lockwood MK2: Mid Damage and Minimum Damage increased, Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased, Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased, Limb Damage Multipliers increased.

Shotguns

– Expedite 12: Mid Damage and Mid-far Damage increased, Close-mid Damage Range increased.

– Lockwood 300: Close-mid Damage and Mid Damage increased, Maximum Damage Range and Close-mid Damage Range increased.

– MX Guardian: Maximum Damage and Close-mid Damage increased, Mid-far Damage Range decreased.

Submachine Guns

– Fennec 45: Maximum Damage, Close-Mid Damage, and Minimum Damage increased.

Sniper Rifles

– Signal 50: Neck Damage Multiplier and Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased.

Attachments

– Ammunition: ISO Hemlock .300 Blackout (All Types): Close-mid Damage and Mid Damage decreased.

Bug Fixes

– Fixed an issue preventing some players from entering DMZ.

– Fixed an issue where some PS4 players would experience a game freeze in a specific section of Al Mazrah.

– Fixed an issue where Buy Station icons could display on the Tac Map during the Battle Royale pre-lobby.

– Fixed an issue in DMZ where a Tac Map image could display on the ground near Al-Safwa Quarry in Al Mazrah.

– Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in an ATV near a UAV tower in DMZ.

– Fixed an issue that caused the player’s screen to remain affected by the Plutonium element despite not being near it.

– Fixed an issue where players would not be kicked for being idle in Vondel Lockdown (this mode will return in this week’s Playlist update).

– Fixed an issue in Warzone Ranked Play where the Top 250 button was locked.

The August 16 update is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.