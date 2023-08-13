New AI Dating Apps Promise to Enhance Virtual Courtship

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making its way into the world of online dating, with established players like Tinder and Hinge integrating AI into their platforms and new apps such as Blush, Aimm, Rizz, and Teaser AI offering innovative ways to find love. These AI-powered dating apps aim to solve the common problems faced by users, such as empty conversations, few matches, and endless swiping.

Some apps use personality tests and physical type analysis to train their AI systems, promising higher chances of finding a perfect match. Others act as advisors, trainers, ghostwriters, or matchmakers, employing AI to generate appealing responses to potential matches’ queries. The goal is to make online dating less lonely and foster deeper connections.

While around half of all adults under 30 have used a dating site or app, many users report negative experiences. The introduction of AI technology into the dating app field could potentially address these issues, making the process more enjoyable and increasing the likelihood of finding meaningful connections.

However, the use of AI in dating apps raises questions. Can a computer really identify a potential love connection? Is relying on AI-generated conversation a form of cheating in the dating game? According to Dmitri Mirakyan, co-founder of AI dating app YourMove.AI, AI is simply a tool that allows people to be faster and more creative in connecting with others. Mirakyan believes that AI has the potential to make the world a less lonely place and improve the online dating experience.

A study conducted by cybersecurity company Kaspersky found that 75% of dating app users are willing to use an AI-powered chatbot called ChatGPT to deliver the perfect line. This suggests that many people are open to AI playing a role in their online dating lives.

AI dating apps like Rizz.app, Teaser AI, and YourMove.AI aim to help users start and maintain conversations. These apps provide witty AI-generated responses based on users’ input, helping them create their dating profiles or engage in conversations with others. The founders of these apps hope to assist users who find social situations challenging.

In conclusion, AI is transforming the world of online dating, offering new ways to enhance virtual courtship. These apps provide tools to improve conversation starters and maintain engaging discussions. While AI’s role in dating may raise ethical questions, many users embrace the idea of incorporating AI into their online dating experiences.