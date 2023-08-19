The Rise of Affordable AI: Modder Discovers Method to Run AI Tasks on Budget AMD APUs

A modder has unveiled a breakthrough method that allows AMD APUs, priced around $100, to perform artificial intelligence (AI) tasks typically associated with much more expensive graphics cards. This discovery has the potential to expand the accessibility of AI experimentation to a wider audience.

Currently, the leading players in the AI industry rely on Nvidia’s H100 and A100 GPUs, which come with a hefty price tag of $25,000 to $30,000. These high-end graphics cards are in short supply and are coveted by companies operating large language models. In contrast, consumer-level hardware for AI tasks usually involves graphics cards that cost several hundred dollars.

However, a Reddit user by the name of “chain-77” has found that the Ryzen 5 4600G APU, priced at $95, can deliver commendable AI performance by configuring Linux to recognize it as a 16GB GPU. While the Ryzen 5 4600G may not match dedicated graphics cards in traditional rendering tasks, its ability to allocate shared memory freely proves advantageous in AI applications where memory is crucial.

By allocating half of the system’s 32GB RAM to the integrated GPU, the APU can surpass the memory capacity of many more expensive graphics cards. Although there are suggestions that allocating more RAM to video memory might be feasible with certain motherboards, further testing is required to confirm this theory.

This DIY AI device supports AMD’s ROCm platform, enabling it to run popular tools like Pytorch and TensorFlow. Testing has shown that the Ryzen 5 4600G can produce a 512 x 512-pixel image in under two minutes, rivaling some high-end dedicated cards in performance. The newer Ryzen 5 5600G, priced at $130, can also execute the same AI tasks as its predecessor.

In addition to its affordability, these APUs operate at low power consumption levels, consuming approximately 0.35 KWh per day when running AI workloads. The modder has shared detailed documentation of the process on Medium and YouTube, providing a cost-effective solution for individuals seeking to engage in AI tasks without breaking the bank.