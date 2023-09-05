Failure to Conduct Community Outreach and Mismanaged Digital Leads Hindering Move-Ins for Senior Living Operators

In a recent white paper by Bild & Co., it was found that senior living operators are missing out on increasing move-ins due to a lack of community outreach and mismanaged digital leads. The research, which analyzed over 40 senior living communities in the second quarter, examined move-ins and their sources, move-outs and their reasons, and average length of stay.

According to the study, although a substantial number of move-ins (41%) came from paid referral sources and digital leads, operators should focus more on building a portfolio of professional referral sources. The white paper revealed that the percentage of move-ins from paid referral sources dropped from 40.51% in the first quarter to 23% in the second quarter. Similarly, digital leads decreased from 24.05% to 17.6%. Conversely, professional referrals increased from 10.8% to 16.7% and family/friend/resident sources rose from 10.72% to 12.3%.

Jennifer Saxman, CEO of Bild & Co., stated that paid referral sources and digital leads are not typically the result of traumatic incidents or immediate needs. She referred to professional referrals as “low-hanging fruit,” emphasizing the importance of operators spending their time in the right places to foster these relationships. Saxman suggested building a rapport with hospital discharge planners, local faith communities or associations, and realtors to generate a dynamic referral book and better sourced leads.

However, Saxman noted that operators seem hesitant to establish professional referral source relationships. She stressed the need for operators to make themselves known and increase awareness. In addition, mismanagement of digital leads was observed as a significant concern. Saxman highlighted broken links on websites as a major issue, leading to prospective residents filling out forms but never receiving a call back from the community.

Overall, the research concluded that senior living operators must prioritize community outreach and effective management of digital leads to increase move-ins. By building strong relationships with professional referral sources and addressing issues with digital lead management, operators can attract more residents and improve their overall success.

Sources:

– Bild & Co. white paper analysis

– Interview with Jennifer Saxman, CEO of Bild & Co.