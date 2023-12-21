Breakthrough Milestone Reached in Construction of the Enormous Telescope

Summary: The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has announced that the first 18 sections of the primary mirror for the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) have begun their journey from France to Chile. Once complete, the ELT will be equipped with the world’s largest mirror for an optical telescope, consisting of 798 hexagonal pieces. The mirror will enable the ELT to gather an extraordinary amount of light, significantly surpassing the capabilities of the human eye. The ELT, scheduled to be operational by 2028, will have five mirrors dedicated to exploring various aspects of our universe, including our solar system, exoplanets, stars, galaxies, and black holes.

Titled: “Exceptional Progress in the Assembly of the Enormous Telescope Mirrors”

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has recently achieved a crucial milestone in the construction of the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), as the first batch of 18 mirror sections for the primary mirror, M1, embarks on a 10,000-kilometer voyage from France to Chile. Once assembled, the ELT’s M1 will consist of an astounding 798 hexagonal pieces, making it the largest mirror ever built for an optical telescope, measuring an impressive 39.3 meters in diameter. This remarkable mirror is designed to capture “tens of millions of times” more light compared to the human eye, revolutionizing our understanding of the cosmos.

In addition to its colossal primary mirror, the ELT will boast four additional mirrors, each facilitating a comprehensive exploration of various celestial phenomena, ranging from our solar system to exoplanets, stars, galaxies, and even black holes. The completion of the ELT is expected to usher in a new era of discoveries and insights into the mysteries of the universe.

The mirror sections, which were polished to perfection by the renowned French company Safran Reosc, utilizing the innovative technique of “ion beam figuring,” are now en route to the Atacama Desert. Upon arrival in Chile, each mirror segment will be carefully coated with a reflective silver layer, ensuring optimal performance. These mirrors are set to be stored until 2027 when the installation is scheduled to take place, marking another significant milestone in the ELT’s construction.

While the first 18 segments have already commenced their journey, more mirror sections are anticipated to be delivered in the coming months. Just last month, Safran Reosc initiated the inspection of the 100th piece, emphasizing the tremendous scale and complexity of this groundbreaking project.

As the ELT inches closer to fruition, astronomers and scientists eagerly await the remarkable opportunities this mammoth telescope will provide for uncovering the secrets of the universe. With its unprecedented light-gathering capabilities and cutting-edge technology, the ELT is poised to revolutionize our understanding of the cosmos and bring us one step closer to unraveling its enigmatic mysteries.