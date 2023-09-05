New-Generation Upgrade for Minecraft on Xbox Series X|S Hinted at by Ratings Board

The possibility of a current-gen upgrade for Minecraft on Xbox Series X|S is getting closer to reality, with a new rating for the game appearing on the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website. This listing, specifically rated for “Xbox Series,” suggests that Minecraft may soon receive an upgrade for Microsoft’s newer hardware.

Although the rating on the ESRB website does not provide extensive details, it indicates that the game has been specifically rated for Xbox Series X|S and not for other platforms. This news is exciting for Xbox console players who have been eagerly waiting for Microsoft to update Minecraft with new visual features. The cancellation of the Super Duper Graphics Pack, which was intended for Xbox One X, left fans disappointed.

Last year, Microsoft accidentally included ray-tracing features in a preview build of Minecraft, further fueling speculation of a current-gen upgrade. If this rating is an indication of an upcoming upgrade, players can expect enhanced graphics and improved visual effects.

Speculation about a potential reveal of the upgraded version has been further fueled by Microsoft’s plans for a major presence at Gamescom. With their largest booth ever and over 150 gaming stations featuring 30 titles, including S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, Payday 3, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Microsoft has the perfect platform to announce the highly anticipated update for Minecraft.

Players eager to learn more about the potential upgrade should keep an eye on Gamescom’s Opening Night Live for any announcements or new trailers. The event will provide a glimpse of what’s to come during Gamescom week, giving Minecraft fans hope for an exciting reveal.

