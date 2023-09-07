Minecraft 1.20.2 Update: Major Changes and Additions

The highly anticipated Minecraft 1.20.2 update is on its way, with two pre-releases already available. Although more changes and fixes are expected, let’s take a look at the most impactful additions and alterations introduced in version 1.20.2.

One of the most controversial changes coming to Minecraft 1.20.2 involves the rebalancing of villagers. In the pre-releases, villager trades are now dependent not only on their profession level but also on the biome they are found in. This means that players will have to search for villages in specific biomes to acquire certain trades, such as enchanted books and diamond armor. This change aims to prevent players from accessing powerful enchantments and gear too early in the game.

Another notable addition in Minecraft 1.20.2 is the implementation of a hotkey for the narrator function. This accessibility feature, designed for players with vision impairments, can now be accessed with the Ctrl + B keyboard shortcut. It allows players to enable the narration function without having to navigate through menus, improving the overall accessibility of the game.

Mojang is also taking a stronger stance on skins and names that violate their End-User License Agreement (EULA). Players can now report inappropriate player skins or in-game names, which will be reviewed by Mojang. If found to be in violation, players will be required to change their username or select a new game skin.

Additionally, Minecraft 1.20.2 introduces several changes to blocks and items. While no new additions are expected, existing blocks and items have been tweaked. Notably, barriers no longer emit fall particles when entities fall on them.

It’s important to note that these are just a few highlights of the Minecraft 1.20.2 update, and more changes are likely to be included. As the update’s release approaches, players can expect a different trading experience with villagers, improved accessibility with the narrator function, stricter enforcement of the EULA, and various adjustments to blocks and items.

Sources:

– Sportskeeda: https://www.sportskeeda.com/minecraft/minecraft-1-20-2-update-major-changes-additions