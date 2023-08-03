Everything You Need to Know about Minecraft 1.20.2 Snapshot 23w31a

Minecraft is a game that is constantly evolving and getting new features added to it. The latest snapshot for the Java Edition version 1.20.2 is no exception. Released on August 2, 2023, 23w31a introduces some massive changes to Mojang’s sandbox offering. That said, it’s worth noting some of these alterations are still being experimented with.

One of the notable changes in this snapshot is a toggle that rebalances villager trading. The goal is to make villager trading more exciting and skillful, as well as reveal clues about the history of each village type through the enchantments sold there. Librarians, in particular, have undergone changes. Before, they could sell any enchantment regardless of their level or biome. Now, librarians from different biomes offer distinct enchantments, and each village biome has exclusive enchantments accessible only through master librarians completing XP.

The wandering trader has also received updates in this snapshot. The developers have lowered prices, added more trades, and increased the availability of valuable items. The wandering trader can now buy items from players as well.

Another significant change in this snapshot is the diamond ore generation. Diamond ore is now generated more frequently in the deep slate layers of the overworld, making it easier to find them in lower Y-levels. This change encourages players to explore deeper underground and discover new features such as geodes and lush caves.

Barriers, which are invisible blocks, have also been tweaked to be more consistent and convenient. They no longer produce fall particles or brush particles and can be waterlogged.

Sculk sensors, which detect vibrations and emit redstone signals, have been updated to detect new events such as turtles clearing away sand and camels performing various actions.

In addition to these changes, the snapshot brings various technical features, fixes for bugs reported by the community, and improvements for map makers and modders.

To install the snapshot, simply follow the instructions on the official Minecraft website.