The Power of AI Models

iPhone Users to Receive Settlement Payout in Batterygate Case

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 17, 2023
Millions of iPhone users will soon receive a monetary payout from Apple after their older devices experienced slowdowns following software updates. Apple has agreed to pay between $310 million and $500 million to approximately 3 million users of pre-2018 model iPhones who filed claims against the company in 2020. The issue, known as “batterygate,” refers to the intentional slowing down of iPhones through software updates due to aging batteries.

A judge dismissed Apple’s appeal against a class-action lawsuit filed in 2017, allowing affected consumers to receive settlement payments. The purpose of the software updates, according to Apple, was to prolong the lifespan of the devices by preventing shutdowns caused by deteriorating batteries. The devices would regain their normal speeds once the battery was replaced.

Eligible iPhone users who filed claims can expect to receive around $65 from Apple, with the exact amount depending on the number of approved claims. Approximately 3.3 million users submitted claims before the deadline, meaning they could receive $128 each, minus any deductions for attorney’s fees and other costs.

It is important to note that Apple’s settlement payout does not imply an admission of wrongdoing. The company maintains that its actions were intended to benefit customers by extending the life of their devices.

Owners of iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, or SE models running iOS 10.2.1 or later are eligible to receive a settlement payment. Those who have not yet filed a claim may still be able to do so, although the deadline has passed in some regions.

The settlement marks a resolution in the ongoing batterygate controversy, providing compensation to iPhone users affected by the intentional slowing down of their devices.

