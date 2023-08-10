Will the PS5 Pro Make a Significant Impact?

Mid-generation hardware upgrades are a relatively new concept for console players. As PlayStation’s (PS5) sales continue to rise, with 41.7 million units sold, there is speculation about the potential impact of the still unannounced PS5 Pro.

Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick, shared his views on enthusiast SKUs and their limited influence. He believes that the success of a mid-generation upgrade depends on its capabilities and that historically, such upgrades have not made significant changes.

Jim Ryan, the current CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, mentioned in 2017 that nearly one in five PlayStation units sold since the launch in November were PS4 Pros. While the exact number of PS4 Pros in the market is unknown, Zelnick’s knowledge of the industry suggests his statement might hold weight. Sony tends to keep its sales data confidential, often bundling different SKUs to present impressive overall numbers.

While core gamers may be interested in the PS5 Pro, it wasn’t long ago that the standard PS5 faced scarcity issues. Therefore, it is unlikely that those who recently purchased the current model would be eager to upgrade, especially if the PS5 Pro is released as rumored in November 2024.

