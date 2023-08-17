Microsoft Will Close Xbox 360 Store and Marketplace in 2024

Microsoft has announced that it will be shutting down the Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace on July 29th, 2024. This means that Xbox 360 owners will no longer be able to purchase new games, DLC, or other content from these platforms.

Existing Xbox 360 digital games will still be playable. However, users will not be able to buy new games or DLC directly from their Xbox 360 console. Microsoft will also be removing the Movies & TV app from the Xbox 360, which means that TV and movie content will not be viewable on the console after the closure date.

Despite the closure of the Xbox 360 Store, users will still be able to purchase backward-compatible Xbox 360 games. These can be bought on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox.com using a Windows 10 or later PC. However, to access any TV shows or movies purchased from the Xbox 360 Store after July 29th, 2024, users will need to use a compatible device such as a Windows 10 PC, Xbox One, or Xbox Series S/X.

It’s important to note that the closure of the Xbox 360 Store will not affect Xbox network services for Xbox 360 consoles. Users will still be able to play online multiplayer and transfer games to different Xbox 360 consoles or even Xbox One or Xbox Series S/X. Additionally, Xbox 360 games will still receive updates even after the store closure.

For more information about the closure of the Xbox 360 Store, Microsoft has provided a full FAQ page detailing the changes that users can expect.