Microsoft Office Apps to Receive Refreshed Design and New Default Font in September

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 14, 2023
Microsoft is set to introduce a new default theme for Office apps in September. This update will be available for all subscribers of Microsoft 365. The new theme will feature the Aptos font, offering a fresh look and feel to apps like Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Excel. This change comes after more than 15 years of utilizing the Calibri font.

Alongside the new font, the default style and color palette used in Office documents will also be refreshed. The color palette will see the removal of yellow, which will be replaced with a dark green. Additionally, one of the lighter blues will be substituted with a dark teal color. These changes aim to enhance the contrast between shapes and lines in Office documents.

The default style in Word and Outlook is getting an update as well. The goal is to improve readability, professionalism, and ease of navigation within these apps. Jess Kwok, a product manager for Microsoft 365 apps, highlighted the intention to make the new style more user-friendly in these applications.

Microsoft initially tested these changes with Microsoft 365 Insiders in July. Following positive feedback, the company plans to roll out the new theme, font, style, and color palette to all users next month.

These updates aim to provide a more modern and visually appealing experience for Microsoft Office users. With the new design elements and updated default line weights, users can expect a refreshed and improved interface within their favorite Office apps.

