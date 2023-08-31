Microsoft’s Starfield Receives Positive Reviews as Highly Anticipated Space RPG Game

Microsoft’s new space role-playing video game, Starfield, has received positive reviews upon its release. After seven years in development, the game offers over 130 hours of content and has been highly anticipated by players. It scored an 87 out of 100 on Metacritic, the review aggregation site.

Starfield is a landmark release that absorbs players in its immersive world, according to Game Rant. The game is a product of Bethesda, which was acquired by Microsoft for $7.5 billion in 2020. This acquisition has aimed to provide Microsoft with long-lived game hits, similar to those enjoyed by Sony. However, Bethesda’s previous release, Redfall, faced critical and commercial disappointment.

Starfield is exclusive to Microsoft’s Xbox consoles and PCs. It offers players the opportunity to explore over 1,000 stars and planets in a futuristic setting. Players can choose characters such as bouncers or bounty hunters and operate ships, hire a crew, mine materials, and engage in combat. The game is set in post-Earth cities like New Atlantis, where players can undertake various quests.

Executive producer Todd Howard referred to Starfield as “Skyrim in space,” drawing a comparison to Bethesda’s highly successful game, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Despite its futuristic setting, Starfield’s gameplay follows traditional RPG mechanics. Some reviewers found the game to be slow-paced, with Bethesda Vice President Pete Hines mentioning that the main quest needs to be completed to fully experience the game.

Starfield’s positive reception comes at a time when large-scale RPGs face increasing development challenges and high player expectations. Following the disappointing launch of Cyberpunk 2077, critics have become skeptical of developers’ ability to deliver on their ambitious promises. Starfield also follows the success of Baldur’s Gate 3, another RPG set in the Dungeons & Dragons world, which achieved a high score of 96 on Metacritic.

Overall, Microsoft’s Starfield has showcased potential and received positive feedback from players. With its immersive world and extensive gameplay, the game has made a noteworthy entry into the space RPG genre.

Sources: Game Rant, Bloomberg