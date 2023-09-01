CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Microsoft’s Starfield Receives Positive Reviews on Launch

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 1, 2023
Microsoft’s Starfield Receives Positive Reviews on Launch

Microsoft Corp. has finally released its highly anticipated space role-playing video game, Starfield, after seven years of development. The game, exclusive to Microsoft’s Xbox consoles and PC, offers players over 130 hours of content and the opportunity to explore a futuristic world of over 1,000 stars and planets.

Starfield has received positive reviews, scoring 87 out of 100 on Metacritic. Critics describe it as a landmark release that fully immerses players in its expansive universe. The game’s setting has been compared to Bethesda’s popular title, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and its gameplay has been described as traditional.

However, some reviewers have noted that the game takes a while to pick up momentum, with Bethesda Vice President Pete Hines acknowledging that it may take up to 50 hours to reach the main quest. This slow start has led to some mixed opinions about the overall pacing of the game.

Large-scale role-playing games like Starfield are becoming increasingly complex and time-consuming to develop, as player expectations continue to rise. With CD Projekt’s disappointing launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and its failed marketing hype, critics are becoming skeptical of developers’ ability to deliver on their ambitious promises.

Despite these challenges, Starfield’s release comes on the heels of Larian Studios’ successful Baldur’s Gate 3, which received high praise for its writing and gameplay. The score of 96 on Metacritic set a high bar for other role-playing games.

Starfield is part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position in the gaming industry. The company’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media Inc., the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, last year has promised new titles and exclusive content for Xbox players.

Sources:
– Game Rant
– Metacritic

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

The Legion Go: Lenovo’s New Gaming Handheld with Detachable Controllers

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Lenovo’s Legion 9i: A Gaming Laptop with Self-Contained Liquid Cooling System

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Imagineer Announces Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise for Nintendo Switch

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Bing Bachal Dhamaal Sale Begins on Flipkart, Offers Exciting Discounts

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

A Comprehensive Guide to Europe’s Top Car GPS Navigation Solutions

Sep 1, 2023 0 Comments
News

Discovery of Unique Side Openings in Ion Channels Could Lead to Selective Drug Development

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

The Legion Go: Lenovo’s New Gaming Handheld with Detachable Controllers

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments