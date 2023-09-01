Microsoft’s Starfield Receives Positive Reviews on Launch

Microsoft Corp. has finally released its highly anticipated space role-playing video game, Starfield, after seven years of development. The game, exclusive to Microsoft’s Xbox consoles and PC, offers players over 130 hours of content and the opportunity to explore a futuristic world of over 1,000 stars and planets.

Starfield has received positive reviews, scoring 87 out of 100 on Metacritic. Critics describe it as a landmark release that fully immerses players in its expansive universe. The game’s setting has been compared to Bethesda’s popular title, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and its gameplay has been described as traditional.

However, some reviewers have noted that the game takes a while to pick up momentum, with Bethesda Vice President Pete Hines acknowledging that it may take up to 50 hours to reach the main quest. This slow start has led to some mixed opinions about the overall pacing of the game.

Large-scale role-playing games like Starfield are becoming increasingly complex and time-consuming to develop, as player expectations continue to rise. With CD Projekt’s disappointing launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and its failed marketing hype, critics are becoming skeptical of developers’ ability to deliver on their ambitious promises.

Despite these challenges, Starfield’s release comes on the heels of Larian Studios’ successful Baldur’s Gate 3, which received high praise for its writing and gameplay. The score of 96 on Metacritic set a high bar for other role-playing games.

Starfield is part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position in the gaming industry. The company’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media Inc., the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, last year has promised new titles and exclusive content for Xbox players.

