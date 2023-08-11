Field Technicians Can Utilize AI for Faster Job Completion

Microsoft is integrating its Copilot AI assistant into its field services platform to bring generative AI to frontline field workers. Copilot, originally introduced for desk-bound employees, will now be added to the Dynamics 365 service used by field workers in various industries such as cable technicians, electric repair personnel, facilities management, manufacturing, and healthcare.

With Copilot, service requests sent via Outlook will automatically pre-populate information, including past customer interactions. Supervisors can review work orders before sending them to field workers. By fall of this year, work orders will also recommend specific individuals for the job based on factors like travel time, availability, and skill set.

Field technicians can update their work status and provide details of issues they are addressing in real-time. This allows managers to have visibility into project progress and prioritize tasks accordingly. Copilot also assists technicians in finding job location information quickly and generates recaps of the service for managers. Additionally, customers will have greater visibility into the location of their technicians and field workers can eliminate redundant tasks.

Notably, Microsoft has also introduced 3D spatial annotations to Teams video calling, enabling technicians to highlight specific problems during remote assistance. This feature saves time by avoiding lengthy descriptions of issues and provides a more visual understanding of the problem.

While these AI tools enhance productivity and streamline workflows for field technicians, they also raise concerns about potential micro-management of workers. Close scrutiny of worker activity can sometimes lead to privacy and trust issues. However, Microsoft emphasizes that their aim is to empower field workers and help them work faster and smarter.

The Copilot AI assistant in Dynamics 365 is already available to current users, and Microsoft has collaborated with global clients like Hitachi Solutions, the 9altitudes Group, and TechLabs London during the testing phase of the product.