Microsoft’s Clipchamp to be Available for Microsoft 365 Commercial Customers

Microsoft acquired Clipchamp in 2021 and has been integrating the video editor with Microsoft 365. While initially only available to users with personal Microsoft accounts, Clipchamp will soon be accessible to Microsoft 365 commercial customers.

Clipchamp is a user-friendly video editor that offers flexibility, particularly in its free plan. In the past, its price has been a drawback, but the situation has improved with recent changes. Microsoft has enhanced the free plan, now supporting 1080p video exports. However, paid subscriptions still offer additional benefits in certain cases.

A Clipchamp Essentials subscription includes features such as 4K export support, access to premium audio, images, and video stock, as well as a range of premium filters and effects. It also comes with a brand kit that facilitates aligning videos with an organization’s logo and branding, and includes content backup. The subscription typically costs $11.99 per month, but is currently available at a discounted price of $7.99 per month.

As Clipchamp is now integrated with Microsoft 365, it is easy to manage logins and connect with other services. The video editor is built on OneDrive and SharePoint, enabling users to share content on Microsoft Stream or embed videos into Teams. It also integrates well with Outlook and Microsoft Viva Engage. Additionally, videos can be exported for use in any desired context.

Microsoft has announced that commercial customers will be able to access Clipchamp through Targeted release starting in late August 2023.