Microsoft Expands Bing Chat to Mobile Browsers

Microsoft is making Bing Chat available on all mobile browsers, expanding its AI-powered messaging service beyond its Edge browser. Initially launched exclusively on Microsoft Edge in February, Bing Chat was later opened up to Chrome and Safari desktop browsers for testing purposes. Now, Microsoft is bringing Bing Chat to mobile browsers as part of its effort to provide broader support for third-party browsers.

The move comes after the success of Bing Chat on Edge, where it has seen continuous growth for nine quarters. With over 1 billion chats and 750 million generated images on Bing Chat thus far, Microsoft aims to reach a wider audience and demonstrate the value of its summarized answers and image creation features.

In addition to expanding Bing Chat’s availability, Microsoft is also preparing to introduce Windows Copilot, which is powered by Bing Chat, to Windows 11. This sidebar feature is currently being tested in Windows 11 builds and is expected to be released to all Windows 11 users later this year.

These developments reflect Microsoft’s commitment to improving its AI-powered offerings and making them accessible across different platforms. By expanding Bing Chat to mobile browsers and integrating it into Windows 11, Microsoft aims to enhance user experience and provide a seamless messaging solution for its users.