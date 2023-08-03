CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Microsoft Rolls Out Windows Copilot Preview

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
Microsoft is launching the preview of Windows Copilot today. This preview build is available to Windows 11 Insiders in the Beta Channel and offers the first semi-public availability of the AI-infused sidebar. Windows Copilot is a system-level version of the browser-based Copilot that Microsoft introduced in February. The tool, which will also be available in Microsoft Office and Teams, aims to revolutionize how customers interact with Microsoft software. According to Panos Panay, Microsoft Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, AI will be the largest driving force behind innovation for Windows in the future.

The preview build of Windows Copilot will gradually roll out its features in future builds. However, new Windows Insiders joining the Beta Channel today will not have immediate access to this update. Microsoft plans to increase the rollout in the coming weeks.

To activate Windows Copilot, users need to have the correct preview build (Build 22631.2129 or higher) installed. They can click the corresponding button on the taskbar or use the shortcut Win + C. Windows Copilot appears as a docked sidebar on the right side of the screen, allowing users to interact with it without obstructing their desktop content or open app windows.

In this early stage, Windows Copilot can handle basic Windows tasks like changing to dark mode or turning on do not disturb. It can also summarize active websites in the Edge browser, compose stories, and generate AI art. Users can provide feedback by clicking the ellipses button at the top right of the Copilot sidebar.

