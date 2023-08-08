Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Approved in New Zealand

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has received approval from the Commerce Commission of New Zealand. This means that Microsoft has been given clearance to acquire “100% of the common stock of Activision Blizzard”. The deal has already been approved in 41 countries.

Brad Smith, the vice chair and president of Microsoft, expressed his satisfaction with the approval in a statement on social media. He also mentioned that they are working on resolving any outstanding concerns to finalize the deal.

The New Zealand Commerce Commission examined the potential impact of the acquisition on competition in the gaming market. They considered whether Microsoft would hinder rivals such as Sony and NVIDIA from offering popular games like Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft on consoles and cloud platforms. The commission concluded that the acquisition was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in this region.

Dr. John Small, the chair of the commission, acknowledged the popularity of Activision games among New Zealand gamers. However, their investigation did not find evidence that these games are indispensable for competing with Microsoft in the New Zealand market.

Further details of the commission’s decision will be made available on the case register for public access.

Overall, this approval from New Zealand brings Microsoft one step closer to completing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, pending approval in other jurisdictions.