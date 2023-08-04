Microsoft Releases and Pulls Internal Tool for Windows 11 Experimental Features

Microsoft recently released and quickly retracted an internal tool called StagingTool that allows users to enable experimental features on Windows 11. The tool was offered to Windows Insider fans as part of a bug bash quest, where users are invited to test specific features for bugs and report them. This type of testing typically occurs before a major Windows release, such as the upcoming Windows 11 23H2 update.

During the bug bash quest, a netizen using the handle XenoPanther discovered links to StagingTool and instructions on how to download and use it for testing. However, shortly after this discovery, the links were taken down and the download was removed from Microsoft’s website. Copies of the StagingTool executable have since been circulating online, but their reliability is uncertain.

StagingTool is a command-line application that allows Windows Insiders to enable or disable test features, collect system telemetry, and explore Windows functionality. It is often compared to third-party tools like ViVeTool, which are developed for power users who want to access the latest Windows features before official releases.

According to XenoPanther, there are some differences between StagingTool and ViVeTool. While they perform similar tasks, StagingTool offers additional features such as flags for offline images, real-time tracing for individual features, and links to mission control for queried features. On the other hand, ViVeTool allows for exporting/importing enabled IDs on the system.

It is worth mentioning that Microsoft is aware of the existence of third-party tools like ViVeTool. In a blog post from last year, Windows Insider program director Amanda Langowski stated that some intentionally disabled features in Microsoft’s builds are only communicated to users when they are enabled for testing and feedback.

Microsoft has not yet responded to inquiries regarding the leak of StagingTool. For those interested in trying the tool, XenoPanther provided the SHA1 hash for the original executable, but it is important to note the potential risks involved in using unofficial tools.

In conclusion, Microsoft released and withdrew the StagingTool, an internal tool for enabling experimental features on Windows 11. The tool was briefly available during a bug bash quest but was taken down afterward. Although copies of the tool can be found online, caution should be exercised when using unofficial tools.