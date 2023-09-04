CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Microsoft’s Highly-Anticipated Surface Event to Showcase Windows 11 23H2 Update

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 4, 2023
Tech enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation as Microsoft prepares to steal the spotlight with its annual Surface Event, scheduled for September 21 in New York City. This event is set to mark Microsoft’s grand return to in-person hardware presentations since the onset of the pandemic.

During the event, Microsoft is expected to unveil several new products and make significant announcements regarding its highly-anticipated Windows 11 update. The invitation from Microsoft hints at “more details to follow,” leaving room for speculation among fans.

One of the major highlights of the event will be the Windows 11 23H2 update. This update, which has already been made available to testers through Microsoft’s Windows Insider program, is likely to bring a host of new features and changes. Attendees can expect a glimpse of Copilot, an integral component of Windows 11 23H2, as well as enhancements such as expanded support for archive formats like .rar files and significant updates to the Explorer app.

In addition to these updates, Windows 11 will introduce a range of user-requested features, including the ability to ungroup taskbar buttons and support for RGB lighting. The event may also unveil the highly-awaited release date for Windows 11 23H2, with speculation pointing towards an October launch.

Beyond the Windows 11 update, Microsoft’s event will also showcase the future of Surface devices, with possible announcements related to artificial intelligence and other hardware innovations.

With the tech world eagerly awaiting this event, Microsoft is set to generate excitement and hype surrounding its Surface devices and the upcoming Windows 11 update. Stay tuned for more information as the Microsoft Surface event unfolds.

Sources:
– The Verge
– TechRadar

