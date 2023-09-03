Microsoft Removes Old Settings Under Folder Options in Windows 11

Microsoft recently made some changes to the settings in File Explorer on Windows 11. In an effort to streamline and simplify the user experience, Microsoft removed certain options under Folder Options. This change was implemented in order to reduce the number of settings available in File Explorer.

Prior to this change, users could access a variety of options under Folder Options in File Explorer. These options allowed users to customize the way files and folders were displayed, manage file types, and configure other settings related to file management. However, with the release of Windows 11, Microsoft decided to remove some of these options.

By removing certain settings under Folder Options, Microsoft aims to make the user interface cleaner and more intuitive. The goal is to provide users with a simplified experience when navigating through files and folders, making it easier to find and manage their files effectively.

While some users may miss the old settings that were previously available under Folder Options, Microsoft’s decision to remove them is part of their ongoing effort to streamline the Windows 11 operating system and provide a more efficient user experience. By reducing the number of settings in File Explorer, Microsoft aims to make the user interface less cluttered and easier to navigate.

It is worth noting that despite these changes, many essential file management settings are still available in File Explorer. Users can still adjust options such as showing hidden files, controlling file extensions, and changing file view settings.

In conclusion, Microsoft has made changes to the settings under Folder Options in File Explorer on Windows 11. This change is part of an effort to simplify the user experience and make the operating system more streamlined. While some users may miss the removed settings, the decision is aimed at creating a cleaner and more intuitive user interface. Despite these changes, essential file management settings are still accessible in File Explorer.

Sources:

– Microsoft’s Windows 11 documentation