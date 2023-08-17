CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Windows 11 Test Versions Allow Uninstallation of More Built-In Apps

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 17, 2023
Microsoft is testing a new build of Windows 11 that allows users to uninstall additional built-in apps. The latest Canary Channel testers have the ability to remove the Camera app, the discontinued Cortana app, the Photos app, the People app, and the Remote Desktop (MSTSC) client.

These apps, known as “inbox apps,” are preinstalled with Windows 11. Microsoft has been gradually allowing users to uninstall more of them, and soon most of these apps will be removable. While uninstalling them may not free up significant storage space, the option to remove them completely should help reduce the feeling of Windows being bloated.

The Camera app has been available for uninstallation since March in Windows 11 test builds, and the option to uninstall Cortana was introduced earlier this month. However, users who are not on Windows Insider builds will have to wait for the official release in September to be able to uninstall these apps.

The upcoming Windows 11 September update is also expected to include native support for RAR and 7-Zip files, a new settings homepage, an improved volume mixer, and early access to Windows Copilot. It is likely that more uninstallation options will be included in this update as well.

Overall, Microsoft’s efforts to give users more control over the preinstalled apps in Windows 11 should provide a more streamlined and customizable experience for users.

By Mampho Brescia

