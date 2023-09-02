Microsoft Patents AI-Powered Backpack: A Glimpse into the Future of Wearable Technology

In a move that further demonstrates the ubiquity of artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft has recently filed a patent for an AI-powered backpack equipped with various sensors. With the approval of the US Patent and Trademark Office, the tech giant is exploring the development of “AI-assisted wearables.”

The proposed backpack aims to provide a completely hands-free experience, leveraging speakers, a camera, GPS, pressure sensors embedded in the straps, and a microphone to sense the surrounding environment and listen to user commands. By adopting the form factor of a backpack, Microsoft is tapping into the advantages of mobile functionality without the need for users to look at a screen or use their hands.

Microsoft compares the capabilities of their AI-powered backpack to home assistants like Apple’s HomePod, Amazon’s Echo Dot, and Google’s Nest home speakers, highlighting the added advantage of outdoor usability. By equipping the AI assistant with an array of sensors, Microsoft aims to surpass the environmental awareness level of similar assistants found in mobile phones and home-based devices.

Imagine a scenario where the backpack’s camera scans a poster for an event, and users can simply ask the assistant to add the event to their calendar. Or picture a customer holding a banana in a grocery store, with the assistant providing real-time information on banana prices from nearby sellers. The backpack could even assist a skier by relaying sensor data to the AI, enabling the AI to recommend a safe path.

It’s important to note that not all patented concepts become tangible products. Companies often file patents for research and development purposes. Therefore, the likelihood of Microsoft actually manufacturing an AI backpack remains uncertain. Nevertheless, the patented ideas could find their way into other devices or be shelved entirely.

