Microsoft to Unbundle Teams from Office and Enhance Software Compatibility

Microsoft has announced plans to unbundle its chat and video app, Teams, from its Office product and make it more compatible with rival software. The move comes in response to a European Union (EU) investigation into Microsoft’s tying of Office and Teams, following a complaint by Salesforce-owned app Slack. The EU has raised concerns about customer choice and interoperability.

Teams was initially added to Office 365 for free in 2017 and has gained popularity during the pandemic for its video conferencing capabilities. In an effort to address the EU’s concerns, Microsoft will implement changes starting from October 1st. These changes will apply in Europe and Switzerland.

One of the key changes is the introduction of lower pricing for Teams. Microsoft’s core enterprise customers will have the option to purchase Teams separately at a reduced price of 2 euros per month or 24 euros per year. New enterprise customers can also choose to buy Teams standalone for 5 euros per month or 60 euros per year. Existing enterprise customers can decide whether to keep Teams or switch to a suite without it.

Microsoft will also provide new support resources to assist customers and independent software vendors in transferring data from Teams to other products. Additionally, the company plans to develop a method for hosting Office web applications within competing apps and services, similar to its approach with Teams.

The EU investigation is significant for Microsoft, as it has previously faced hefty antitrust fines totaling 2.2 billion euros in the past decade. By addressing the concerns raised by the EU and promoting greater flexibility and choice for customers, Microsoft hopes to avoid further penalties.

Sources: Reuters