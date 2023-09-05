Windows 11 Will Respect Your Default Browser Choice in Europe

Microsoft is making changes to Windows 11 in Europe that will finally allow users to choose their default browser. Previously, Windows 11 would force users to open links in the Microsoft Edge browser, even if they had set a different browser as their default. However, these changes are currently only being tested in countries within the European Economic Area (EEA).

In the European Economic Area, Windows system components will now use the default browser to open links, according to a change note from a Windows 11 test build. Microsoft has not provided a specific reason for these changes or why they are limited to EU countries.

In the past, Microsoft has been criticized for ignoring default browser choices in Windows 10, specifically in the search experience and taskbar widget. Windows 11 continued this trend with search still forcing users into Edge and the new widgets area also ignoring the default browser setting.

Previously, users could use third-party apps like EdgeDeflector to bypass Microsoft’s browser restrictions and open search results in their default browser. However, Microsoft blocked this workaround nearly two years ago.

This announcement about changes to Windows 11 closely follows Microsoft’s decision to unbundle Teams from its Microsoft 365 and Office 365 suites in EU markets. Both moves are likely attempts to avoid further antitrust scrutiny from the European Commission, which recently opened a formal investigation into Microsoft’s bundling of Teams with its Office suite.

It remains unclear whether these changes to Windows 11 are related to the antitrust investigation or if Microsoft has received additional complaints about its default apps. However, it is important to note that these changes align with the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which will come into effect in 2024 and require platforms like Windows to adhere to interoperability and competition rules, including allowing users to easily change default settings and uninstall pre-installed apps.

