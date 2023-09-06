CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Microsoft Edge No Longer Mandatory as Default Browser in EU for Windows 11

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 6, 2023
Microsoft has made a change to Windows 11 that will no longer require users in the European Economic Area (EEA) to use Microsoft Edge as the default browser. This adjustment was made in response to concerns and criticisms about limiting browser choices for users within the EEA.

Previously, the search function and taskbar widgets in Windows 10 and earlier Windows 11 builds directed users to Microsoft Edge when clicking on links, even if another browser was set as the default. This frustrated users and sparked criticism.

The recent update in Windows 11 aims to address this issue by ensuring that both the search function and Windows Widgets in European countries adhere to the user’s default browser settings for opening links. Prior to this update, third-party applications like EdgeDeflector were used as workarounds to open search results in the default browser, but Microsoft had blocked this workaround two years ago.

This change is in line with ongoing discussions about digital competition and market fairness in the European Union. Microsoft, along with other tech giants like Apple, is currently in negotiations with EU regulators about whether its services should be categorized as “gatekeepers” under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Once categorized as gatekeepers, companies will need to comply with regulations aimed at fostering competition and preventing anti-competitive practices.

Both Microsoft and Apple are privately arguing against their services being designated as gatekeepers, claiming that their offerings are not dominant enough to warrant such restrictions. Although Microsoft is unlikely to dispute that Windows meets the criteria for gatekeeper status, they are challenging the scope of the classification.

The DMA is expected to be enforced by March 2024, and these discussions will play a significant role in shaping the digital landscape and competition within the European Union.

This change in Windows 11 for the EEA reflects Microsoft’s willingness to adapt its practices based on regional regulations and user feedback, a trend increasingly seen in the tech industry as companies navigate complex global regulatory landscapes.

Source: IANS (Inputs from IANS)

Definitions:
– Microsoft Edge: Microsoft’s web browser.
– European Economic Area (EEA): A geographic area that includes the member states of the European Union (EU) and three additional countries.
– Gatekeepers: Companies designated as having significant market power and dominant positions in digital markets.
– Digital Markets Act (DMA): An act aimed at regulating digital markets in the European Union and ensuring fair competition.

