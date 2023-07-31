Microsoft Announces Retirement of Xbox Console Companion App for Windows

In June 2019, Microsoft rebranded its Windows 10 Xbox app as the Xbox Console Companion. Now, Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Console Companion app will be deprecated on August 28, 2023. Windows users are being directed to use the Xbox app instead.

The Xbox app is the official Microsoft Windows app for Xbox consoles. It supports both Windows 10 and Windows 11 and offers various features to gamers. Users can download and play PC games, remotely play Xbox console games on their PC via local network, access Xbox Cloud Gaming with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and more.

Recently, the Xbox app received an update in May that introduced new features. Gamers can now view their Xbox friends list and chat window while continuing to play games on their PC. Additionally, Windows users can utilize the built-in Xbox Game Bar, which allows them to capture screenshots or video clips during gameplay and provides information about their PC’s performance.

With the retirement of the Xbox Console Companion app, Microsoft aims to consolidate its Xbox app offerings on the Windows platform. It remains to be seen if Microsoft has any major updates planned for the Xbox app now that it will be the sole official Xbox app for Windows users.

Overall, this transition will ensure that Windows users can continue to engage with Xbox games, services, and communities seamlessly through the Xbox app on their Windows devices.