Microsoft to Remove WordPad from Windows and Recommends Word as Alternative

Microsoft has announced that it will no longer update WordPad and plans to remove the word processor from a future release of Windows. WordPad, which has been shipped with Windows since 1995, will be replaced by Microsoft Word, the company’s paid word processor.

In a support note published by Microsoft, it is stated that “WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt.”

This decision comes shortly after Microsoft’s announcement to upgrade Notepad with features like autosave and tab retraction. The Windows Notepad app in Windows 11 had not been updated in years until 2018 when tabs were introduced.

In addition to the removal of WordPad, Microsoft recently announced the shutdown of its digital assistant Cortana app on Windows 11. While Cortana as a standalone app is deprecated, support for Cortana in Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms will continue until the fall of 2023.

Furthermore, in an effort to streamline File Explorer settings on Windows 11, Microsoft removed some old settings under Folder Options in File Explorer in June.

It is clear that Microsoft is making changes to its software offerings, prioritizing more powerful and feature-rich applications like Word over less sophisticated ones like WordPad. These changes aim to provide users with enhanced productivity and a more seamless experience.

Definitions:

– WordPad: A basic word processor that has been bundled with Windows since 1995.

– Microsoft Word: A paid word processor developed by Microsoft that offers advanced features and functionalities for creating and editing documents.

Sources:

– Microsoft support note

– ETTelecom article