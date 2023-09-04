Microsoft to Remove WordPad from Future Windows Releases

Microsoft has announced that it will no longer update or include WordPad in future releases of Windows. Instead, the company will recommend the use of Microsoft Word, its paid word processor, for rich text documents. WordPad, a basic word processing app that has been included with Windows since 1995, will be phased out, according to a support note published by Microsoft on September 1.

Despite receiving some minor updates following a Windows 8 redesign, WordPad has not received any significant updates since Windows 7’s Ribbon interface. In contrast, Microsoft has dedicated resources to enhancing and expanding the capabilities of Microsoft Word. As a result, Microsoft Word has always provided a more feature-rich experience compared to WordPad.

This move aligns with Microsoft’s previous decision to focus on improving its flagship word processing software rather than continuing to develop and update the more limited WordPad application. Microsoft has been investing in adding new features to its other text editing tools, such as Notepad. In 2018, Microsoft introduced updates to Windows Notepad, including the addition of tabs and autosave functionality.

While Microsoft has not specified a timeline for WordPad’s removal, it is expected to take place in a future release of Windows, potentially as early as the Windows 12 version anticipated for release in 2024. This version is expected to integrate various AI-powered features.

Additionally, this decision follows Microsoft’s recent announcement regarding the deprecation of the Cortana app on Windows 11. Although Cortana will no longer be supported on Windows, it will still be available on mobile devices, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms until 2023.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s decision to remove WordPad from future Windows releases reflects the company’s prioritization of its more robust word processing software, Microsoft Word. This move enables Microsoft to focus its resources on enhancing the functionality and features of its flagship product, while also streamlining the range of text editing tools available with Windows.

Sources:

– The Verge (no URL provided)

– Microsoft support note (no URL provided)