Microsoft Announces Upcoming Special Event in New York City

Microsoft has sent out media invites for a “special event” scheduled to take place in New York City next month. The event, set for Thursday, September 21, 2023, is expected to unveil new hardware from the company’s Surface lineup.

Rumors suggest that Microsoft will be introducing the Surface Go 4, Surface Laptop Studio 2, and Surface Laptop Go 3 this fall. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is reported to come with Intel’s latest processors, a more powerful GPU, and an improved selection of ports. Additionally, Microsoft allegedly changed its plans for the Surface Go 4, opting for an Intel processor instead of an Arm one. The Surface Go 3 is expected to feature Intel’s 12th Gen processors and an enhanced base-level configuration.

This “special event” marks the first since Microsoft restructured its hardware portfolio earlier this year, eliminating Microsoft-branded mice, keyboards, and webcams in favor of focusing solely on the Surface brand. As a result, it will be intriguing to see if any new Surface-branded accessories, particularly webcams, will be announced at the event.

In addition to new hardware, the event may also feature details about the upcoming major update for Windows 11. Microsoft previously revealed plans to release a September update that will introduce native support for RAR and 7-Zip files, a new settings homepage, a better volume mixer, and early access to Windows Copilot.

The Verge will provide comprehensive coverage of Microsoft’s special event in New York City on September 21st, so be sure to stay tuned for all the latest news and updates.