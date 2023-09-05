Microsoft to Phase Out WordPad, Recommends Word and Notepad Instead

Microsoft Corp. has announced its plans to phase out WordPad, the free word processor that has been included with Windows for the past 28 years, according to a support note released by the company. While WordPad made its debut with Windows 95, Microsoft now states that it will no longer be updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. The company recommends Microsoft Word for rich text documents and Windows Notepad for plain text documents.

WordPad, which is more sophisticated than Notepad but less feature-rich than Word, provides basic text formatting options and the ability to create lists. However, it lacks essential tools such as spellcheck. The application offers time-saving features, such as easily pasting the current date and time into a file, but it falls short in terms of advanced functionality.

Microsoft previously offered a fourth text editing application called Microsoft Works, which included Word and WordPad as part of a productivity suite. However, this suite was discontinued in 2009. Now, it seems that Microsoft plans to partly substitute WordPad with Notepad, the simpler text editing application included in Windows. Notepad, released in 1983, was Microsoft’s first text editor and has recently received updates such as text zoom and line number tracking.

In addition to phasing out WordPad, Microsoft has also announced its plans to discontinue the built-in Cortana assistant in Windows. This move aligns with the company’s effort to integrate more advanced chatbot features powered by artificial intelligence into its products.

Overall, Microsoft’s decision to phase out WordPad suggests a shift in focus towards more advanced and feature-rich text editing applications like Microsoft Word. While Notepad offers a basic alternative for plain text documents, users in need of more robust word processing capabilities will be encouraged to use Microsoft Word instead.

